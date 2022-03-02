Man had forged driving licence in Laois

A man was found with a forged driving licence in a search at Fairgreen, Portlaoise court was told last week.
Janis Plavanajs, 40, of 14 Rockview Drive, Mountrath Road, Portlaoise was charged with having a false instrument - a Latvian driving licence - at Iceland, Fairgreen on August 9, 2020.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 2.45pm during a search at Fairgreen a forged driving licence was found.
Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he was a Latvian national. It was a foolish decision to have this licence which was clearly a false licence.
He had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty early.
He was fined €200.
