02 Mar 2022

Women driver refused to give blood and breath sample when stopped in Laois

A woman refused to give a sample when she was arrested for drink driving, Portlaoise court heard last week. 

Charlene Casey, 26, or 3 April Rise, Old Cork Road, Limerick was charged with failing to give a blood and breath sample at Portlaoise Garda Station on February 11 this year; driving without a driving licence and insurance and giving a false name and address at the M7 Cappakeel on February 1; and dangerous driving at the M7 Farharnagh, Mountrath. 

Garda Keith Hartnett told the court that on the day Ms Casey was arrested for drink driving. She gave the wrong name and refused to give a sample. 

Appearing for Ms Casey, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said she had been remanded in custody since February 11. 

She was in a car which had allegedly been unlawfully taken. She did not know this. 

Her husband was with her in the car and he had directed her to drive. She was under considerable duress and had drink taken. Her husband was now in prison. 

She accepted she did not give a sample and gave a  false name. It was accepted she had an appalling record. 

Judge Catherine Staines noted her previous record and that she had been driving while disqualified. 

She sentenced her to three months in the Dochas Women's Prison and disqualified her for four years. For no insurance she was disqualified for six years. 

