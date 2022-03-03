Community services for driving offences in Laois

A man drove while disqualified, the local court heard last week.

Stephen Mealy, of 170 Farranferris Avenue, Farranree, Cork was charged with no insurance and no driving licence at the Mountrath Road, Portlaoise on July 7, 2021.

The court heard he was driving while disqualified.

Appearing for Mr Mealy, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick acknowledged he had a number of previous convictions. She said he was now a parent and had been able to keep work and was working in the area of logistics.

On this date he had been driving in a work car, travelling from one location to another. He had lost his job but was now back working part time.

She said he had a very poor driving history.

He was under the probation services in Cork, doing community service.

Judge Staines imposed 100-hours of community service in lieu of a three month prison sentence. He was disqualified from driving for four years.