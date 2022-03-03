Search

03 Mar 2022

Community services for driving offences in Laois

Community services for driving offences in Laois

Reporter:

Express Reporter

03 Mar 2022 11:23 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man drove while disqualified, the local court heard last week. 

Stephen Mealy, of 170 Farranferris Avenue, Farranree, Cork was charged with no insurance and no driving licence at the Mountrath Road, Portlaoise on July 7, 2021. 

The court heard he was driving while disqualified. 

Appearing for Mr Mealy, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick acknowledged he had a number of previous convictions. She said he was now a parent and had been able to keep work and was working in the area of logistics. 

On this date he had been driving in a work car, travelling from one location to another. He had lost his job but was now back working part time. 

She said he had a very poor driving history. 

He was under the probation services in Cork, doing community service. 

Judge Staines imposed 100-hours of community service in lieu of a three month prison sentence. He was disqualified from driving for four years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media