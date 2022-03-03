Community services for driving offences in Laois

A man drove while disqualified, the local court heard last week.
Stephen Mealy, of 170 Farranferris Avenue, Farranree, Cork was charged with no insurance and no driving licence at the Mountrath Road, Portlaoise on July 7, 2021.
The court heard he was driving while disqualified.
Appearing for Mr Mealy, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick acknowledged he had a number of previous convictions. She said he was now a parent and had been able to keep work and was working in the area of logistics.
On this date he had been driving in a work car, travelling from one location to another. He had lost his job but was now back working part time.
She said he had a very poor driving history.
He was under the probation services in Cork, doing community service.
Judge Staines imposed 100-hours of community service in lieu of a three month prison sentence. He was disqualified from driving for four years.
Staff at Abbeyleix South NS in Laois dressed as David Walliam's children's book character Gangsta Granny
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.