Search

03 Mar 2022

‘Worst dangerous driving case I have heard’ - Judge says in Laois court

‘Worst dangerous driving case I have heard’ - Judge says in Laois court

Judge Catherine Staines

Reporter:

Express Reporter

03 Mar 2022 7:55 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

In what Judge Catherine Staines described as the worst dangerous driving case she had heard in her time, Portlaoise court heard last Thursday that a  man drove 50kms in the space of 25-minutes.  

Paddy Wilson, 18, of 63 Auburn Heights, Athlone was charged with dangerous driving at the R420 Geashill on October 3, 2021 and no insurance, dangerous driving and driving while intoxicated at Bracklone Street, Portarlington on the same date. 

Garda Fenlon told the court that on October 3, 2021 during a speed check at the M7 Cappakeel she observed a car heading on the M7 towards Dublin. She followed the car and indicated to it to pull over. 

It entered the overtaking lane and continued at a speed of 169kph. 

At Junction 14 it exited the motorway and continued to overtake cars. 

It went through Monastervin at high speed and continued onto back roads. 

At Bracklone Street, Portarlington Garda Fenlon informed control that she was standing down. The car was driving on the wrong side of the road and was driving at a speed of 130kph in 100 and 80 zones. 

At Cloneygowan it drove at 100kph. 

At Geashill on the R402 it overtook a jeep and trailer, went through a pedestrian crossing and drove up on a footpath. 

A garda cordon was set up at Clonminch in Tullamore.

The car travelled 50kms in 25-minutes, Garda Fenlon told the court.  

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving. He was extremely excited and seemed to be intoxicated. He was impressed with his driving skills. 

His girlfriend was in the car and she was very traumatised and distressed. 

A urine sample analysis later showed he had cocaine in his system. 

He had neither insurance or a driving licence.

Defence solicitor, Josephine Fitzpatrick said it was extremely serious. Mr Wilson had no previous convictions. He was extremely naive. The passenger was his fiance. 

He had acquired the Golf car and had no driving licence or insurance. 

He was aware the Gardaí had spotted him and he had panicked. This resulted in this dreadful driving. He did cooperate later, Ms Fitzpatrick said. 

Judge Staines said that it was the worst dangerous driving case she had witnessed in 12 years in the court. 

She noted that Mr Wilson had taken cocaine which made people feel omnipotent. 

It was a miracle no one had been killed. She said it merited a prison sentence. 

However, he had pleaded guilty and had no previous convictions. 

She imposed a six month prison sentence, suspended for one year and disqualified him for four years. For no insurance he was disqualified for two years. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media