'If he had cancer he would be getting treatment,' Judge says of Laois man with alcohol difficulties

A judge noted that if a man with alcohol difficulties who appeared before him had cancer he would be getting treatment.

Judge Alec Gabbett made the observation in the case of William Phelan, 55, of Paddock Mountrath who appeared at Portlaoise court last week on charges of intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Lyster Square, Portlaoise on December 3, 2021 and intoxication at Market Square, Mountrath on February 11 this year.

He pleaded guilty.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at Market Square at 2.30pm Mr Phelan was highly intoxicated. He had Polish vodka and was unsteady on his feet.

Appearing for Mr Phelan, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said he had serious difficulties with alcohol. He was engaging with Merchants Quay to get into Cuan Mhuire and this was ongoing. He was looking for further time.

Mr Fitzgerald said that Mr Phelan wanted to go for treatment himself.

Judge Alec Gabbett noted that Mr Phelan had personal autonomy. “I am not in a position to police how he drinks. I am immensely sorry for the man. If he had cancer he would be getting treatment.”

He adjourned the case to March 24 for a Probation Report.