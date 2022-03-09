Search

09 Mar 2022

Man who drank on medication ends up in Laois court

A man who drank on medication ended up in Portlaoise district court last week. 

Gavin Small, 27, of Termon, Virginia, Cavan was charged with trespassing at a property at Maglona Terrace, Mountrath Road, Portlaoise on February 4 this year; criminal damage to a car on the same date and location; trespass at another property on the same date; and intoxication at Tea Lane, Portlaoise also on the same date. 

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that on February 4 the gardaí responded to a criminal damage call at Maglona Terrace. There was an upset lady at a property there. She had heard a noise outside and went outside and saw a man hitting her car. 

She shouted to him to leave her car alone, but he continued. 

He then went to a neighbour's garden where he took a chair. He used this to hit the car. There was €340 worth of damage done. 

He then went towards the town centre but was staggering and drunk. 

Garda Angela O’Connor arrested him.

Appearing for Mr Small, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he worked for an internet broadband company cutting hedges. He was a hard worker. 

He had no recollection of the night in question. 

He had a mental health issue and was medicated. He also had back pain. 

He drank on medication and he thinks he thought it was his house.

He had no previous convictions. 

He had a letter of apology and €400 compensation in court. 

Judge Alec Gabbett said he was concerned he was drinking on medication and concerned for the woman. He put the matter to second call for Mr Small to write a letter of apology to the woman. 

When this was done the Judge applied Section 1(1) of the Probation Act.

