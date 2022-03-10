Six month prison sentence for Laois man

A man received a six month prison sentence for burglary, at Portlaoise District Court last week.

Ali Hamisi, 22, of 16 Waterfront Apartments, Portarlington was charged with trespass at 86 Rossvale, Portlaoise on October 9, 2021; obstruction at Waterfronts Apartments, Portarlington on March 9 and March 20, 2021; assault at French Church Street, Portarlington on February 8, 2021; possession of cocaine and cannabis on March 3, 2021; and burglary at Ballyheen, Geashill on October 9, 2021. He was also charged with possession of cannabis at 62 Lakeside Garden, Kilminchy on May 1, 2020 and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Lyster Square, Portlaoise on June 28, 2021.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on March 3, 2021 a garda was on mobile patrol and saw Ali Hamisi acting suspiciously. He smelled of cannabis. Mr Hamisi grew irate and fled. He was very aggressive. He ran into a house and locked the door.

On March 19 at Waterfront Apartments a vehicle was observed with two occupants. There was a smell of cannabis. When they were informed of a search Ali Hamisi ran into an apartment and locked the front door.

On October 9, 2021 he trespassed at a property at Rossvale and put another person in fear.

At Lyster Square on June 28, 2021 at 2.45pm Mr Hamisi became very aggressive towards Garda Solinski, a community policing officer. He said he would see her in her own clothes when she was walking downtown with her children. She was very upset by it.

On February 8, 2021 two men were allegedly assaulted in Portarlington.

On March 3, 2021 at 7am at his address he was found with cannabis to the value of €200 and cocaine to the value of €100. It was just possession.

On October 9, 2021 there was a burglary at a property at Geashill. He pleaded guilty to it.

Solicitor Michael Byrne said Mr Hamisi had attended school in Portlaoise. The probation report before the court was not positive, noted Mr Byrne.

However, he said the probation services did see some potential in him.

Judge Alec Gabbett said it was a terrible shame. He had got a full education. He noted that there were other very serious charges before another court.

Mr Byrne said that Mr Hamisi had issues with drugs. He was on remand for another issue at Cloverhill. He wished to apologise to Garda Solinski. He was acting out of anger at the time and bore no ill will to her.

Judge Gabbett noted that there seemed to be little remorse in the probation report.

Mr Byrne said that it was drug fuelled and linked with immaturity, trauma and anger management issues.

For burglary, Judge Gabbett imposed a 6-month prison sentence.

For trespass on the same date he received a six month concurrent sentence. Other matters were taken into consideration.