Woman got too intoxicated on night out in Laois town

A woman got too intoxicated on a night out, Portlaoise district court heard last week.
Niamh O’Brien, 28, of 7 Clonrooske View, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Market Square, Portlaoise on October 17, 2021.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 40 minutes past midnight at Market Square, Portlaoise Ms O’Brien was highly intoxicated. She was directed to leave the area by a garda and she called the garda ‘’a smelly whore and c***.” She also lashed out.
Counsel for Ms O’Brien noted she had previously written a letter of apology and had €100 in court.
She had little recollection of the night. She was at a friend's party and got too intoxicated.
The €100 was handed into the court poor box and Section 1(1) of the probation act was applied.
Niall, Kean and Madeline Kavanagh at Looking Through My Telescope at Another Telescope in the Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise, 18th December 2021. Picture: Alf Harvey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.