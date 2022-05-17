Found in a drunken state in Laois town

A man charged with intoxication appeared in Portlaoise court via video link last week.
Robert Dalgarno, 45, of 81 St. Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication at Kilminchy on September 2, 2019.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on that date Mr Dalgarno was found in a drunken state at 3pm. He was arrested for his own safety. A fixed penalty notice went unpaid.
Mr Dalgarno appeared in court via video link, as he is currently in custody.
Judge Miriam Walsh issued a fine.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.