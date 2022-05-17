Search

19 May 2022

Charged with theft from two houses in Laois town

Charged with theft from two houses in Laois town

Reporter:

Express Reporter

17 May 2022 10:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man entered two properties and Portlaoise and took items from them, Portlaoise district court heard last Thursday. 

Sean Bergin, 21, of The Bungalow, Fairfield, Mountrath was charged with theft of sockets, dumbells and four bottles of alcohol at 44 Buttercup Avenue, Portlaoise on March 17 this year and theft of of a drill and tin of paint at 45 Buttercup Avenue, Portlaoise on the same date. 

The property had been recovered and Mr Bergin had made full admissions. 

Appearing for Mr Bergin, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald had been ejected from home at the time due to alcohol and drugs issues and was living in a neighbouring house. At the time of this offence he was intoxicated. 

Mr Fitzgerald said there was no financial incentive to it, it was an irrational type of incident. He had been taking benzodiazepines. It had been a rash decision. 

The day after the incident he had noticed gardaí at the premises and he had admitted the offences in a pang of conscience. 

He had a letter of apology to both injured parties. He also had a letter from his doctor in relation to his mental health issues. 

He had €100 in court. 

Judge Miriam Walsh adjourned the case to July 14 for a Probation Report. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media