Charged with theft from two houses in Laois town

A man entered two properties and Portlaoise and took items from them, Portlaoise district court heard last Thursday.

Sean Bergin, 21, of The Bungalow, Fairfield, Mountrath was charged with theft of sockets, dumbells and four bottles of alcohol at 44 Buttercup Avenue, Portlaoise on March 17 this year and theft of of a drill and tin of paint at 45 Buttercup Avenue, Portlaoise on the same date.

The property had been recovered and Mr Bergin had made full admissions.

Appearing for Mr Bergin, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald had been ejected from home at the time due to alcohol and drugs issues and was living in a neighbouring house. At the time of this offence he was intoxicated.

Mr Fitzgerald said there was no financial incentive to it, it was an irrational type of incident. He had been taking benzodiazepines. It had been a rash decision.

The day after the incident he had noticed gardaí at the premises and he had admitted the offences in a pang of conscience.

He had a letter of apology to both injured parties. He also had a letter from his doctor in relation to his mental health issues.

He had €100 in court.

Judge Miriam Walsh adjourned the case to July 14 for a Probation Report.