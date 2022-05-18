Search

19 May 2022

Man charged with theft from Dealz and Boots in Laois town

Man charged with theft from Dealz and Boots in Laois town

Reporter:

Express Reporter

18 May 2022 1:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man appeared on two charges of theft at Portlaoise district court last Thursday. 

Niall Connolly, 31, of 45 The Birches, Kilnacourt, Portarlington appeared charged with theft of cosmetics from Boots to the value of €50 at the Laois Shopping Centre on April 7, 2022 and theft of deodorant to the value of €15 from Dealz in Portlaoise on July 1, 2021. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said the deodorant had not been recovered. The cosmetics taken from Boots had been recovered. 

Appearing for Mr Connolly, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick acknowledged he had a number of previous convictions for theft. He had struggled with heroin and was now on 70mls of methadone, down from 90mls. 

He had been housed by the Peter McVerry Trust and was currently under the supervision of the probation services. He appreciated the error of his ways. 

Judge Miriam Walsh put the matter back for a month to allow for the payment to Dealz.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media