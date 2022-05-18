Man charged with theft from Dealz and Boots in Laois town

A man appeared on two charges of theft at Portlaoise district court last Thursday.
Niall Connolly, 31, of 45 The Birches, Kilnacourt, Portarlington appeared charged with theft of cosmetics from Boots to the value of €50 at the Laois Shopping Centre on April 7, 2022 and theft of deodorant to the value of €15 from Dealz in Portlaoise on July 1, 2021.
Sgt JJ Kirby said the deodorant had not been recovered. The cosmetics taken from Boots had been recovered.
Appearing for Mr Connolly, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick acknowledged he had a number of previous convictions for theft. He had struggled with heroin and was now on 70mls of methadone, down from 90mls.
He had been housed by the Peter McVerry Trust and was currently under the supervision of the probation services. He appreciated the error of his ways.
Judge Miriam Walsh put the matter back for a month to allow for the payment to Dealz.
