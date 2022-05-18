Search

19 May 2022

'Nasty' assault in Laois takeway was 'frightening experience' for two men, court hears

'Nasty' assault in Laois takeway was 'frightening experience' for two men, court hears

18 May 2022 8:53 PM

A judge questioned the use of a translator in a case at Portlaoise district court last Thursday. 

Aleksandrs Fadejevs, 24, of 133 The Hermitage, Portlaoise was charged with assault of two people at Maliks Takeaway, Portlaoise on February 12 this year and intoxication and engaging in threatening and abusive words or behaviour. 

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that at 9.30pm on that date Mr Fadejevs went into the takeaway to order food. He became aggressive and lashed out with his hand at the man behind the counter, missing him. He then went behind the counter and punched the man several times in the head. 

Another man tried to intervene and he was also punched in the face  by Mr Fadejevs. 

Sgt Kirby said it was a nasty incident. Judge Miriam Walsh said it sounded dreadful. 

Appearing for Mr Fadejevs, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the difficulty was that he had very little recollection of the incident. He did not remember going into the shop. He had been out with friends and was drinking whiskey. The alcohol did not agree with him. He was a Latvian national and he was very disappointed with himself. He had a letter of apology for both injured parties and had a reference from his employer. 

He had no previous convictions and was of previous good character. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said it was a very frightening experience for the two men. Two weeks would be needed to get victim impact reports. 

Judge Miriam Walsh said there was no doubt they would have a clear recollection of it. She told Mr Faedjevs he cannot hide behind alcohol. 

He had been living in Ireland five years. She asked was a translator needed for buying hooch or claiming social welfare.

"Taxpayers have to fund translators. I’m blue in the face from this," she stated. "You beat the sugar out of a person doing his job. I’m sick to the teeth of this. He knows more English than we do ourselves. Buying cheap hooch to beat people up."

The matter was put back for two weeks to get victim impact reports. 

