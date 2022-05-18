Man urinated in door of business premises in Laois town

A man urinated in the door of a business premises on Main Street, Portlaoise, Portlaoise court heard on Thursday last.
Eoin Langford, 25, of 6 Parnell Crescent, Portlaoise was charged with disorderly conduct at Main Street, Portlaoise on October 27, 2019.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr Langford had urinated in the doorway of a business on Main Street at around 1am on that date. A fixed charge notice had gone unpaid.
Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he had little recollection of the incident.
Judge Walsh said his behaviour was revolting.
She ordered that he pay €200 to the business owner concerned in two weeks.
