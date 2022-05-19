Man was a danger to himself in Laois town

A man who appeared in court on two charges of intoxication was a danger to himself, Portlaoise district court heard on Thursday last.
Philip Ryan, 48, of 32 Rushall, Mountrath, was charged with intoxication at Patrick Street, Mountrath on August 21, 2021 and intoxication at James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise on October 10, 2020.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr Ryan was asleep on a window sill in Mountrath and was a danger to himself and others. At James Fintan Lalor he had been asleep at the bus stop with a bottle of vodka in his pocket.
Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said Mr Ryan was originally from Tallaght but had been living in Laois. He was in the throes of difficulties with alcoholism at the time.
Judge Miriam Walsh fined him €150 on each charge.
