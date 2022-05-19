Laois man told to consider his social partners

A man was told to consider his social partners at Portlaoise court last week.
Peter Walsh, 32, of Apartment 4, Clarks Flats, Convent Road, Tullamore appeared charged with possession of drugs at Beechfield, Mountmellick Road on March 15 this year and obstruction of a garda on the same date. He pleaded guilty to the drugs charge.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 7,40pm on that date Peter Walsh was observed walking with well known drug users. He was found in possession of tablets, for which he had no prescription.
Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said Mr Walsh had had difficulties with benzodiazepines and alcohol. He was now working on a TUS scheme.
Judge Miriam Walsh ordered a payment of €300 to Laois Hospice by June 23.
She suggested to Mr Walsh that he reconsider his social partners.
