Prison sentence for public order charges in Laois town

A man received a prison sentence on public order charges at Portlaoise district court last Thursday.

Andrejus Antonovas, 30, of 7 Glenkeen Crescent, Fairgreen, Portlaoise was charged with no driving licence on the Abbeyleix Road on February 8, 2021, no insurance, and failure to produce both.

He was also charged with intoxication and engaging in any threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Station Road, Portarlington on April 17 this year and failing to give his name and address to gardaí.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr Antonovas was intoxicated at Station Road on that date. When he was approached by gardaí he became abusive and refused to give his name. He was very intoxicated.

He had no previous for no insurance.

Appearing for Mr Antonovas, solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said he had been a drug and alcohol addict for most of his adult life.

He was a placid character when not on them and he needed help. He had struggled with addiction. On the night he had been a danger to himself.

On the no insurance charge he had no sufficient special reason for it. He was trying to learn to drive a car. He had been in custody and had detoxed. His previous offences were linked to his addiction.

He had no trappings of wealth and had made his life worse by his crimes. Mr McCarthy noted he had pleaded guilty early. He was trying his best and was a really nice pleasant gentleman when sober.

Judge Miriam Walsh fined him €300 for no driving licence. She disqualified him for two years and fined him €350 for no insurance. For failing to give his name and address she imposed a one month prison sentence and for threatening abusive behaviour she sentenced him to two months.