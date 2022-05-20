Man walked drunk on motorway in Laois

A man walked drunk on the motorway, Portlaoise district heard recently.
Adam Hamadache, 29, of Craigh na Sheen, Crutt, Castlecomer, Kilkenny was charged with intoxication at Clonboyne, Portlaoise on September 12, 2021.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr Hamadache was walking drunk on the motorway at 7.30am on that date. A ticket was not paid.
The court heard that Mr Hamadache was at a friend's house drinking. He had ended up getting lost.
He was fined €150.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.