Two people facing Circuit Court trial on drugs charges in Laois

Two people were sent forward for Circuit Court trial on drug charges at Portlaoise district court last Thursday.
Magdalena Bigos, 29, of 12 Castleway, Kilminchy, Portlaoise is charged with possession, possession for sale or supply and possession of cannabis with a market value above €13,000 at Lyster Square, Portlaoise on February 15, 2021. She was sent forward for trial at Portlaoise Circuit Court on May 31. One Senior and one Junior Counsel were assigned.
Kamil Waszkiewics, 28, of 12 Castleway Kilminchy, a co-accused, was also sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court on May 31 on the same charges. One Senior and one Junior Counsel were assigned.
There was no objection to bail for either accused. Legal aid was assigned to Barry Fitzgerald.
