Suspected drug driver stopped in Laois

Gardai stopped a suspected drug driver after a car was spotted acting suspiciously in Laois last night.
Gardai said the car attempted to evade officers who had spotted the vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner.
The driver was stopped and tested positive for cocaine. Gardai said a court proceeding will follow.
