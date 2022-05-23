Gardai appeal over stolen specialist farm equipment

Laois Offaly Gardai asking the public to be on the lookout for specialist farming equipment which was stolen from tractors in recent days.

The John Deere GPS receiver domes were stolen from a number of tractors in the Moanduff area of Old Leighlin, Co Carlow between Thursday, May 19 and Saturday, May 21. The domes were taken along with a self propelled sprayer and a monitor from one of the tractors.

Gardai said: “This is specialised equipment used by farmers and agricultural contractors. The theft of this equipment has seriously impacted the Agricultural Contractor's ability to provide a service to the local farming community, at a particularly busy time of year with the start of the silage and cereal season. The items are of high value and not readily replaceable.”

“We are especially appealing to both the farming and agricultural contracting community to be vigilant in the event that they may be offered this type of equipment for sale. We would encourage them to share this information as widely as possible within their communities.

Please contact Bagenalstown Gardai on 059 9774120 with any information that might lead to the recovery of this equipment.”