Breaking: Four due in Portlaoise District Court on charges related to cash seizure

Four people are due before a special sitting of Portlaoise District Court in relation to the seizure of €50,000 in cash in Laois in 2020.
The two men and two women, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested and charged this morning as part of a money laundering investigation relating to the seizure of the cash on the M7 in Portlaoise on April 6, 2020.
On April 6, 2020, shortly after 2pm, Gardaí stopped a car on the M7 motorway (southbound) in Co Laois and recovered €50,000in cash. The occupants of the car, two women aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene.
