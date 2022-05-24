Man appears on theft charges in shopping centre in Laois

A man appeared on theft charges at Portlaoise court last week.

Francis Gavin, 34, of 2 Belcamp Lane, Belcamp, Dublin is charged with theft from Shaws, Portlaoise on November 19, 2021 and stealing property at the Kyle Shopping Centre on December 17, 2021 and possession of stolen property at the Kyle Shopping Centre on the same date.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave an outline of the case for the court to determine jurisdiction. Sgt Kirby said that Mr Gavin went into the Kyle Shopping Centre on December 17, 2021 and allegedly took an Espresso coffee machine worth €500.

On the same date at the Kyle Shopping Centre he allegedly had in his possession household appliances, electrical goods, clothing and perfumes worth €1,805.

Judge Patricia Cronin accepted jurisdiction. Mr Gavin elected to have the case heard at the District Court.

Appearing for Mr Gavin, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick sought disclosure from the State and Sgt Kirby said it would take six weeks for production.

On the separate matter on November 19, 2021 of alleged theft at Shaws Mr Gavin also elected for the District Court. Judge Patricia Curtin adjourned the case to June 16 and remanded him on continuing bail.

Bail was also extended to the other matters.