Allegedly took cigarette machine and diesel in Laois

A man appeared on theft charges at the local court last week.
William McInerney, 33, of 13 Bruach na hAbhann, Portlaoise is charged with burglary from Delaneys Shop, Timahoe on May 19, 2016 and theft of tractor diesel at Ballincollin, Geashill on September 15, 2020.
Sgt Kirby outlined the case for the court to determine jurisdiction.
Three males had allegedly taken a cigarette machine from Delaneys in Timahoe worth €2,500. Between 4,000 and 5,000 cigarettes were taken. There was also damage to a window worth €500.
Diesel to the value of €400 was also allegedly taken from a tractor at Geashill. There was €150 of damage to the sockets of a tractor. In both incidents DNA evidence had been taken and analysed.
Judge Patricia Cronon accepted jurisdiction. Mr McInerney elected for District Court trial.
He was remanded on bail to June 16.
