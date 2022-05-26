Search

26 May 2022

Laois man in court for alleged aggravated burglary of Thai massage parlour

Court gavel

Reporter:

Court reporter

26 May 2022 10:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man with a Laois address has been charged with aggravated burglary at a Thai massage parlour.

The alleged burlary was in Tralee, County Kerry last week.

The man has been remanded in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on June 15 to allow time for the book of evidence to be served.

Appearing before the court on Wednesday, in custody via video link from Cork Prison, Gavin Swayne (21) is alleged to have had a shard of glass in his possession after entering Jaam-Paa Spa Thai Massage, 15 Ashe Street, Tralee in the early hours of Friday, May 20.

He also faces two drug possession charges after allegedly being caught with both cocaine and zopiclone on the same date and the same place.

Swayne, with an address at  63 Hillview Drive, Knockmay, Portlaoise, had previously appeared before a special sitting of Killarney District Court last Friday, in custody, and was refused bail by District Court judge David Waters.

He ordered Swayne to appear again before the District Court in Tralee on Wednesday.

At Tralee District Court on Wednesday, solicitor for Mr Swayne Brendan Ahern said his client no longer wished to apply for bail in the High Court.

Judge Waters adjourned the case until the June 15 sitting of Tralee District Court and ordered Swayne to appear before the court via video link.

