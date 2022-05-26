Laois Offaly Gardai appeal over gates stolen from Midland walkway

A picture of the gates posted on Laois Offaly Garda's social media page
Laois Offaly Gardai are appealing for information in relation to gates which were stolen from a midlands walkway at the weekend.
The six gates were taken from the Canal Line at Tubberday, Rhode in Co Offaly over the weekend.
The incident is being investigated by Edenderry Gardai who are asking for anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or may have seen the gates for sale.
“We are appealing to the public for information and particularly any pedestrians using the Canal Line walkways that may have seen anything suspicious, or may have seen the gates for sale somewhere,” Gardai stated.
