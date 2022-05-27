Six months for assault in Laois town

A man who assaulted the manager of St. Peter and Paul’s Church in Portlaoise received a six month prison sentence at Portlaoise District Court recently.

Maurice Roche, 38, of Mitchel’s Crescent, Tralee, Kerry was charged with assault causing harm.

Appearing for Mr Roche solicitor Philip Meagher noted that the manager of St. Peter and Paul’s Church was highly respected in the community. Mr Roche was in an agitated state on the day and acted in an appalling fashion. He took advantage of Mr Kelly’s kindness.

He is from Tralee and his on and off housing arrangements are chaotic, said Mr Meagher. He was wandering from town to town on public transport. He offered a complete apology and was not in a position to offer compensation.

He had been in custody since April 12 on this matter. He was in a much better state today.

Judge Patricia Cronin noted the facts and the plea. She said it was a serious assault. Mr Kelly was a good samaritan. The Parish Centre was a place of refuge for people. Mr Kelly had made tea the day before for Mr Roche.

She noted the victim impact statement and the effect it had on the injured party. She sentenced Mr Roche to six months in prison, backdated to April 12.