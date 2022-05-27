Search

27 May 2022

Man roaring and shouting at hospital in Laois asked Gardaí, 'what the f*** are you doing'

Reporter:

Express Reporter

27 May 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man was fined for public order offences outside the hospital in Portlaoise, at the local court recently.

James Rickard, 21, of 1 Colliers Court, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication and threatening and abusive behaviour at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise on April 24 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that a young man was shouting and roaring in front of the entrance of the hospital that night. When the gardaí approached him he shouted, ‘’What the f*** are you doing,?”

Appearing for Mr Rickard, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he had an issue with his heart and had collapsed in a friend’s house. His friend brought him to the hospital but they had a verbal argument outside. The gardaí were there and they intervened.

Mr Rickard was due to go back to the hospital with his heart complaint. The incident happened outside the doors of the hospital. He did not go looking for trouble. They were still friends and had no idea now what they were fighting over.

Judge Patricia Cronin said she was very concerned about these matters which had occurred while he was on supervision by the probation services.
She said that people visiting the hospital who might already be distressed would have been met by an awful sight.

She noted that the parties did not get inside the hospital.

For intoxication Mr Rickard was fined €150 and for threatening and abusive behaviour, he was fined €200.

