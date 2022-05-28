Drugs and weighing scales allegedly found in house search 

Drugs worth €300 and weighing scales were discovered during the search of a house in Portlaoise, a sitting of Portlaoise District Court was told.
Taemour Basharat, 19, of 8 Lake Avenue, Kilminchy is charged with possession of cannabis for sale or supply at the address on April 30.
Sgt JJ Kirby said Gardai searched the property and it is alleged the drugs and weighing scales were found in the defendant’s bedroom.
Solicitor Philip Meagher sought disclosure in the case and was granted legal aid as his client was in receipt of social welfare.
Judge Patricia Cronin remanded the defendant on continuing bail to appear before the court again on June 23.
