A man who claims walking is too painful without the use of cannabis has been fined €250 for drug possession.
Patrick McDonald, 32, of 17 Newline Close, Mountrath was charged with cannabis possession at Graigue, Tullamore Road, Mountmellick on December 7 last.
Barrister Suzanne Dooner said her client is suffering from fibromyalgia and was using cannabis medicinally. She said her client claimed that “the only way he can walk is by taking cannabis” and he was pleading guilty to possessing the drug.
Judge Patricia Cronin noted the medical report and fined the man €250. She granted a destruction order for the cannabis. She noted cash had been seized along with the drugs and she advised Ms Dooner that “it will be necessary for a police property act application to be brought” in order to resolve the matter.
