Drove at 166kph on the motoway

A man who admitted driving at 166kph on the motorway in Laois was told he is lucky not to be facing a more serious charge.
Billy Murphy, 27, of Loughmahon Road, Blackrock, Cork admitted speeding on the M7 at Cappakeel in Laois on September 22 last.
The court was told the defendant, who was driving a white Jaguar, had been issued with a fixed charge penalty notice which had gone unpaid.
Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client “accepts the speed is quite high”. She said “he had a family commitment and he wasn’t paying attention to the speed,” she remarked. “He was living between his own and his partner's address and he missed the first notice,” she added.
Judge Patricia Cronin said “the speed is what the court would consider very high.” She said he is quite lucky he is not facing a more serious charge, before fining the man €200.
