Gardai seize van and motorbike in Laois

Gardai have seized a motorbike and a van and trailer in two separate incidents in Laois.
Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorcyclist who was disqualified and uninsured on Saturday. They seized the bike and arrested the motorcyclist who is now facing a prosecution in court.
Separately, Gardai reported stopping a van at a checkpoint in Laois. The van was towing a trailer but the driver had no trailer licence and the van’s tax was out almost three years.
The driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis on the roadside and was arrested and brought to Portlaoise Garda Station. Gardai seized the van and the driver will face proceedings in court.
