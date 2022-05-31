Man due before Portlaoise court over Kildare hijacking

A man is due before Portlaoise District Court this morning in relation to the hijacking of a car in Co Kildare two weeks ago.
Gardaí arrested and charged the man following the hijacking and theft of a car in Monasterevin, Co Kildare on Sunday, May 15.
The incident occurred at approximately 3.10pm when a male forced entry to a vehicle and pushed a passenger from the vehicle. He proceeded to flee the scene in the stolen car.
Following a number of lines of enquiry, Gardaí arrested a male in his 30s yesterday. He was taken to Kildare Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court this morning..
Gardai said the stolen vehicle has since been recovered and is in the process of being returned to the owner.
