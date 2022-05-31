Search

31 May 2022

Went drinking on half day from work

Went drinking on half day from work

Reporter:

Court Reporter

31 May 2022 8:23 PM

A construction worker who went drinking with friends on a half day from work was later arrested for drunken disorderly behaviour in Portlaoise. 

Brian Phelan, 45, of Clonreher, Portlaoise was arrested in Market Square in the town on April 29. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said gardai attended the square at 11.05pm where he said the man was drunk and causing a disturbance. “He was highly aggressive towards members of the gardai,” said Sgt Kirby, who added that “when he sobered up he wasn’t too bad.” 

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald explained that his client had a half day from work and had gone drinking with friends. “By the time the offence occurred he was completely inebriated,” he said.

Mr Fitzgerald said “he is genuinely contrite and remorseful” and had brought a sum of €300 to court. 

Judge Patricia Cronin noted the money was being offered as compensation for his behaviour on the night. 

Judge Cronin directed that the money be given to the Garda Benevolent Fund. Noting the man’s early plea, that he has no previous convictions and the compensation, Judge Cronin said she would apply the probation act.   

