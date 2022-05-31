Bench warrant issued for man

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of a man who failed to turn up in court with compensation.
Richard Cotter, 26, of Glenlarhan, Cordal, Castleisland, Co Kerry had been due to produce compensation in relation to theft and fraud offences committed at The Rock, Mountmellick on November 11, 2020. The compensation related to the purchase of a car from a woman at The Rock.
