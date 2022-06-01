Six year disqualification for no insurance

A six year disqualification and fines totalling €710 were handed down to a man who admitted driving while uninsured.
Ojars Sinicins, 32, of 14 Sean Doire, Durrow, Laois was stopped on the Ballacolla Road in Abbeyleix on March 24 last year.
Garda Ross O’Hanlon said the defendant was driving a black Renault Laguna which had two bald front tyres, no tax and no insurance. He failed to produce his documents when given ten days to do so and the fixed charge penalty notice went unpaid, said Garda O’Hanlon. He said the man has two previous convictions for no insurance.
Judge Patricia Cronin disqualified the man for six years and fined him €500 for not having insurance. She fined him a further €105 for having no licence and a further €105 for having no tax. She took the two bald tyres into consideration and fixed recognisance in case of appeal.
