Swallowed tablets when gardaí entered

A probation report was ordered for a man who swallowed tablets when gardai entered a house for a search.
Paul Holohan, 38, of 11 Mountainview Square, Knockmay, Portlaoise was charged with obstruction in relation to the offence at O’Moore Place in Portlaoise on April 13.
Sgt JJ Kirby said as gardai entered the property on foot of a search warrant, the defendant swallowed two benzo tablets. He said the man had 47 previous convictions but none for obstruction.
Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client would typically be known for more serious offending. He explained that the man had an “egregious heroin addiction” but is now heroin free.
Judge Patricia Cronin said she would put the case back to September 15 in order for a probation and welfare report.
