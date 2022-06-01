Bar owner to produce documents

A bar owner who is accused of selling alcohol without a licence has been given time to produce documents.
Brian Doogue, 50, of Cappanaclough, Abbeyleix is accused of selling alcohol without a liquor licence at Doogue’s Bar in Raheen on October 1, 2021.
Judge Patricia Cronin adjourned the case until July 28 in order for the accused to produce documents.
