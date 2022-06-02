Portlaoise District Court
A man who was highly intoxicated and staggering all over the road in Portlaoise has been fined.
Mark Maher, 34, of Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise was arrested by Gardai at Oakleaf Place on October 14 last.
Sgt JJ Kirby said gardai discovered the man at 2.55am “staggering all over the road” and believed he was “a danger to himself.”
Barrister Suzanne Dooner said the man’s mother had passed away in April last year and he was finding it hard to deal with.
Judge Patricia Cronin fined the man €105.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.