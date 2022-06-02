Fined for cannabis possession

A €200 fine was handed to a carpenter who had cannabis in his possession when gardai searched his friend's house.
Matthew Walsh, 27, of 17 Balladine, Abbeyleix was found in possession of €20 worth of cannabis during the search of a house at St Brigid’s Place in Portlaoise on December 2, 2021.
Solicitor Philip Meagher said “the guards were searching a friend's house and he happened to be there.” Mr Meagher said his client had voluntarily handed over the drugs and had cooperated with gardai.
Judge Patricia Cronin convicted the man and fined him €200 and she issued gardai with a destruction order for the drugs.
