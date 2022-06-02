Man appeared at Portlaoise District Court
A four year disqualification and €250 fine was handed down to a man who was caught driving without insurance in Laois.
Philip Carroll, 24, of Kilmaine, Fortel, Birr, Co Offaly was stopped at Clarahill in Laois on May 18 in 2021.
He failed to produce documents where requested to do so by gardai. The court was told the man has four previous convictions, one of which is for no insurance.
Judge Patricia Cronin said the court had no option but to disqualify on a second no insurance charge. She fined the man €250 and disqualified him from driving for four years.
