Driver found to be disqualified after being stopped for speeding at 150kph

A motorist was found to be disqualified after being stopped for speeding at 150kph on the M7 motorway earlier today.
Laois Roads Policing Unit arrested the motorist when the Garda Mobility App indicated the driver was disqualified.
Gardai said the driver was arrested and will be brought before Portlaoise District Court. The vehicle was seized.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.