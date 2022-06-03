Search

03 Jun 2022

Laois man jailed for beating up partner over text message

Dundalk man has sentence increased by Court of Appeal

Court of Appeal, Dublin

Reporter:

Court Reporter

03 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

A Laois man who beat up his partner after she commiserated via text message with a ex-boyfriend on the loss of a family member has been sentenced to three and a half years imprisonment.

The 47-year-old man, who can not be named for legal reasons. pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to assaulting the woman causing her harm at his home in August 2018.

He was convicted by a jury of false imprisonment of the woman on the same occasion during a trial earlier this year. He has a number of previous convictions including previous convictions for assault.

Passing sentence on Thursday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said the victim was subjected to terror and intimidation.

Mr Justice McDermott said the man's actions were intimidating and demeaning as the court heard he had repeatedly slapped her. He said the violence was calculated to instil fear and a sense of isolation.

He suspended the final year of a sentence of four and a half years on condition the man engage with assessment for alcohol treatment and that he keep away from the victim including through social media.

A local garda told Gerard Clark SC, prosecuting, that the accused and complainant had been in an on/off relationship for a number of years and had gone back to his house that night after socialising.

The accused man had become agitated at about half past midnight after seeing a text message on the woman’s phone in which she commiserated with a former boyfriend on the death of his mother.

The garda agreed this was the “catalyst” for the offences and the accused choked the woman, punched her while she was both standing up and lying down, and slapped her nose with an open hand causing her to bleed profusely.

The court heard he had slapped the woman about the ears repeatedly and later claimed to gardaí that she had beaten her own ears. Neighbours gave evidence of hearing noise and shouting about 5 or 6am in the morning. The woman said she was unable to leave the house until 10am.

The woman left the house setting off on foot to walk 25km home and was found on the side of the road by a “good Samaritan.” Gardaí were alerted and they attended at the accused man’s home. He was not there but later made contact with them.

In her victim impact statement the woman said she had been in a lot of physical and emotional pain after the events and was unable to sleep due to pain and fear. She outlined how she suffers panic attacks, was on antidepressants and attending counselling.

She said the physical pain had healed but the emotional pain remained.

The garda agreed with Michael Bowman SC, defending, that the man had acknowledged he assaulted the woman. She agreed the man had a persistent history of employment.

Mr Bowman handed in a number of testimonials and letters on the man’s behalf.

Counsel asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty plea on the assault charge. He said it was a “deeply unpleasant incident” and his client wishes to apologise.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media