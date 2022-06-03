Laois Gardai arrest driver and seize car

Gardai arrested a man and seized a car at a checkpoint on the M7 motorway in Laois today.
Gardai said: “Laois Roads Policing Unit conducting a multi agency checkpoint on the M7 this morning stopped this vehicle and the driver claimed to have no identification with them.
After giving false details their true identity was established and they were discovered to be disqualified from driving. The driver was arrested and charged and the vehicle seized.”
