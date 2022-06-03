Search

03 Jun 2022

Gardai seized drugs valued at almost €100,000 in Athy

Gardai seized drugs valued at almost €100,000 in Athy

An image of the seized cannabis herb

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

03 Jun 2022 10:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Gardai arrested two people and seized almost €100,000 worth of cannabis herb during a search in Athy earlier today. 

The 5kgs of drugs were seized as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups operating in the Kildare area.  

The joint intelligence led operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit and the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service.The operation resulted in the search of a house in the Athy area.

Gardai said that: “During the course of this search, a package which contained suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of approximately €99,200 was seized by Customs officers.”

Gardaí arrested a male and a female at the scene and they are currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Kildare Garda Station.

Local News

