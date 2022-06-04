Trainee accountant given jail term for no insurance

A trainee accountant received a three month jail sentence and ten year disqualification for driving without insurance.

Sarah Morton, 34, 108 Crann Nua, Portarlington was caught driving at Station Road in Portarlington on April 7.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the woman has two previous convictions for no insurance and had been disqualified when stopped by Gardai. He said she also has two previous convictions for two for drink driving.

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said “she had got a contract as a trainee solicitor in Sallins and there was difficulty in getting to work on the day.” He said “she has since gotten a bike and she now cycles to the train station.”

Judge Miriam Walsh pointed out that this is her third no insurance charge and her fifth serious road traffic charge. Mr Fitzgerald said her children are dependent on her. In reply, Judge Walsh said, “society is dependent on her to obey the rules of the road.”

She banned the woman from driving for ten years, fined her €800 and sentenced her to three months in prison. The defendant has appealed the sentence.