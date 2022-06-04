Search

05 Jun 2022

Trainee accountant given jail term for no insurance

Man remanded on €35,000 Laois drugs charge

Reporter:

Court Reporter

04 Jun 2022 10:53 PM

A trainee accountant received a three month jail sentence and ten year disqualification for driving without insurance.

Sarah Morton, 34, 108 Crann Nua, Portarlington was caught driving at Station Road in Portarlington on April 7. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said the woman has two previous convictions for no insurance and had been disqualified when stopped by Gardai. He said she also has two previous convictions for two for drink driving. 

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said “she had got a contract as a trainee solicitor in Sallins and there was difficulty in getting to work on the day.” He said “she has since gotten a bike and she now cycles to the train station.” 

Judge Miriam Walsh pointed out that this is her third no insurance charge and her fifth serious road traffic charge. Mr Fitzgerald said her children are dependent on her. In reply, Judge Walsh said, “society is dependent on her to obey the rules of the road.” 

She banned the woman from driving for ten years, fined her €800 and sentenced her to three months in prison. The defendant has appealed the sentence.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media