Man refused bail on arson charges

A man who is accused of arson in Mountmellick was refused bail at Portlaoise District Court.

Brendan O’Neill, 36, of 74 College Avenue, Mountmelick is charged with three counts of arson at College View on May 28 last.

Garda Donal Bigley said the defendant’s reply to each of the three charges was “I had nothing to do with that, you can see the CCTV it is nothing to do with me.”

Garda Bigley said the offence occurred at 3.17am when extensive damage was caused to a car that was set alight and two other vehicles beside it were also damaged.

He said “two persons were seen around this vehicle on CCTV and gardai believe that Mr O’Neill was one of those people.”

Garda Bigley said the defendant was visible on CCTV in the town that night wearing distinctive clothing. An individual in similar clothing can be seen at the scene, he said.

Barrister Suzanne Dooner said her client deserves the presumption of innocence and should be granted bail. “I have to put it to you that it is not Mr O’Neill near that car,” she said. Ms Dooner said the prosecution was relying on the garda’s belief or understanding. “There is no other evidence apart from your belief that it is Mr O’Neill,” she remarked.

Ms Dooner said her client was prepared to accept a number of conditions in order to take up bail.

However, Judge Miriam Walsh refused bail due to the seriousness of the charges. She remanded the defendant in custody to reappear at Portlaoise District Court on June 9.