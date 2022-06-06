New treatment in pipeline for sex offenders jailed Portlaoise and other Irish prisons

A new model of intervention to treat prisoners who have been jailed for sex crimes is being developed by the Irish Prison Service (IPS) for implementation by staff at its jails at Portlaoise and other parts of Ireland.

The IPS revealed its plans in a new tender inviting companies to bid for the contract to help complete stage one of the process which is expected to take five years to complete in full.

"The IPS are at advanced stage of a review to inform and develop treatments for female and male perpetrators of sexual violence," said the tender documents.

As part of this the IPS says it is now seeking support in their development of the model of treatment, protocols, manual content, staff training, evaluation and a programme of staff CPD.

The service explains the reason for launching a new approach in the tender. It says sexual violence, our understanding of it, and its assessment and treatment, evolves over time. Separately, it adds that year on year an increasing number of people are being convicted of sexual violence.

It also says the third national strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based violence, due to be published in 2022, will place an emphasis on prevention and reduction of such violence in Irish society.

"In line with above, the IPS must ensure that risk assessment and management, including treatment and intervention pathways in custody meet the risks and needs of people convicted of sexual violence to ensure safer release to Irish society," it said.

As part of an internal review the IPS have developed a four-stage approach to this requirement as follows:

It says stage 1 will involve a review of up-to-date research and current practices, including the critical path, current protocol,

resource allocation and programme in place for assessment and treatment of people convicted of sexual violence within the IPS.

Stage 2 will involve developing and supporting the IPS in best practice methodologies for the delivery of assessment

and treatment for people convicted of sexual violence, specifically localised for the IPS.

It says the IPS is seeking support for the development of the model of intervention, protocols, manual content, staff training, evaluation, and a programme of staff CPD.

A third stage will see support for the implementation of the new model of intervention and protocols while the final stage will involved review on a regular basis all aspects of the programme to shape it over a 5-year period.

A National Steering Group Committee is being set up to implement the changes.