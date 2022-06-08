Search

08 Jun 2022

Midlands man before court for allowing Alsatian and Husky roam around

Man unable to control dogs given two month suspended sentence

Court appearance

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

08 Jun 2022 5:53 PM

A man was handed down a two month suspended sentence for not controlling his dogs.

Before Tullamore district court was Roy Dunican (28), Mooney Terrace, Kilcormac.

In his evidence Sgt James O’Sullivan said that Mr Dunican’s two dogs, a German Shepherd and a Husky, were roaming around on three separate occasions on December 26, 2000, January 1, 2021 and February 2, 2021.

Mr Dunican had 31 previous convictions; none were in relation to dog control. The dogs have since been put down by the dog warden.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Dunican had a partner and one child. He said he was unable to control the dogs as he didn't have space for them. He had been very close to his dogs and he had suffered the loss of them being put down.

Judge Miriam Walsh fined the defendant €200 for the offence on December 26, 2000, €200 for the offence on January 11, 2021 and imposed a two month suspended sentence for the offence on February 4, 2021. She suspended the sentence for 12 months.

Earlier Judge Miriam Walsh noted that Mr Dunican had missed appointments with his probation officer. At a previous court sitting last March Mr Dunican had received 240 hours community service in lieu of 10 months in prison for assaulting Garda Fergus Hogan when he called to Mr Dunican’s home on directions from the DPP.

His solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Dunican had felt unsuitable for community service at the time but was now able as he could get a lift.

Judge Walsh said she noted in her own handwriting from the previous date that she had written that it was ''going round the houses.''

She adjourned the case to September 7, 2022 and told the defendant he was in the ''last chance saloon.''

