Laois Offaly issue advice after thefts from boats

Shannonharbour
Laois Offaly Gardai are warning boat owners not to leave valuables in their vessels following several thefts over the weekend.
Gardai in Banagher, Co Offaly are investigating a number of break ins to boats at Shannonharbour on Saturday night or Sunday morning June 5 to 6.
Gardai said they are “reminding boat owners not to leave any valuables on their unoccupied boats.”
They are appealing for anyone with information to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710.
