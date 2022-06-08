Woman who parked in disabled bay fined €280

A €280 fine was handed out to a woman who parked in a disabled bay in Abbeyleix.

Annmarie Delaney, 30, 41 Gort na Noir, Abbeyleix parked in the disabled space on Main Street in Abbeyleix on August 24 last.

Sgt Michael Carey observed her parking in the disabled bay and said, “I gave her a few minutes to move and she failed to move.” He said she was on a provisional and although there was a driver in the car with her, that driver was disqualified and she was prosecuted for being unaccompanied.

Solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said his client is a person who is not familiar with the court system at all. He said she didn’t look to see if it was a disabled bay.

Judge Miriam Walsh pointed out that disabled bays are specifically located in areas where they are most needed. She fined the woman €80 for parking in the bay and a further €200 for driving while unaccompanied.